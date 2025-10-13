Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Indian entertainment industry. Although she has stepped away from the spotlight and settled in London, UK, to focus on her personal life, her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has always been loved by the audience.

For those unaware, Anushka Sharma marked her acting debut in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Let’s look back at the time when Anushka Sharma talked about her first meeting with SRK.

15 years of pure love, magic, and unforgettable moments! Celebrating the timeless journey of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – where dreams met destiny, and Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma stole our hearts. Here’s to the film that continues to make us believe in the power of love! ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/4hDkaSSLAz — Hardy (@KingAsfandyarr) December 12, 2023

What Did Anushka Sharma Say About Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan?

During Anushka and SRK’s appearance on the Yaaron Ki Baraat chat show nearly seven years ago, the NH10 actress shared an interesting story about her first meeting with her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. She shared, “First day of the shoot of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, hum log ek dusre se pehli baar mile the. Lekin actual mein maine inko jab pehli baar dekha tha film ke ek saal pehle (tha), jo aapko (SRK) bhi nahi pata hoga.”

Anushka continued, “Ek fashion show kar rahe the aur aap log Om Shanti Om ke liye walk kar rahe the. Toh main wahi pe khadi thi, I was one of the models, toh main line mein lagi thi kyunki ek ke baad ek ladkiyaan aati hai naa. Suddenly, piche se naa ek acchi khushboo aayi. So, I turned to see ki kaun hai? Then I saw Shah Rukh Khan walking, and Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Farah Khan, and I was just staring at him. I liked the quality that he was so chivalrous with Deepika and Farah. He is very chivalrous as a person.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) pic.twitter.com/MmOU7jAVIw — Frame Found (@framefound) April 16, 2023

How Many Films Does Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Have Together?

In addition to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, SRK and Anushka have also shared screen space in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero.

