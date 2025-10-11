Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is well-known for his notable films, including Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, and Mr. India, among others. Beyond films, he is also a television personality. Let’s look back at the time when he shared an interesting anecdote about legendary couple Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s wedding day. For the unaware, Javed and Shabana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 1984, at midnight in Mumbai. Read on to know more.

Annu Kapoor’s Close Bond With Shabana Azmi’s Family

In a conversation with ANI, Annu Kapoor reflected on their wedding night and explained how he played cupid in Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s marriage. He shared, “Let me admit and acknowledge that I’ve only been close to three families. The first was the Azmi family – Shabana Azmi, her late mother, her late father, Kaifi Saab, and her brother, Baba Azmi. These four people gave me immense love, affection, and respect. They helped me move ahead in life, and later Javed Akhtar also became part of that connection.”

Annu Kapoor Explains The Reason Behind Their Hasty Wedding

He further revealed how he actually planned the hasty wedding and convinced the couple to get married. Annu said, “I was the one who arranged Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s

wedding on the night of December 9, 1984, at midnight. Javed was sitting there and drunk, while Shabana was inside reading a book. So, I arrived that night, and since she considered me her brother, I told her to make a decision. He (Javed) said, ‘What decision? She’s not ready.’ So, I went to her and asked, ‘Are you ready?’ She said, ‘Yes, I am.’ Then I told him, ‘Okay, I’m going.’ She said, ‘Yes, go ahead.’”

Annu Kapoor Rushed To Bring Maulvi

“Their driver was named Michel. I told him, ‘Let’s go, Michel.’ I rushed to invite a Maulvi (priest) from Bandra Mosque. Shabana’s mother pulled out a traditional red wedding dress. Then I called Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Everyone came, and there was dancing and celebration until around 4 or 5 in the morning, after which they finally got married,” Annu concluded.

More About Javed Akhtar

Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar was earlier married to Honey Irani and had two children – Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. They tied the knot in March 1972 and parted ways after 13 years in December 1985. Javed Akhtar fell in love with actress Shabana Azmi while being married to Honey Irani.

