Bollywood icon Mumtaz once opened up about a surprising decision in her personal life that shocked people around her. The actress revealed she turned down a legendary actor’s proposal, a move that few could believe back then. It reflects her strong personality, highlighting the courage and conviction behind her bold choice. Keep scrolling for the deets.

She started her career as a child artist at 11, appearing in films including Lajwanti and Sone ki Chidiya. As an adult, her breakthrough came with Rajesh Khanna-starrer Do Raaste. Over the years, she emerged as one of the most iconic actresses in the Indian film industry. Some of her most popular movies include Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Jheel Ke Us Paar, and more.

When Mumtaz turned down Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal

According to a throwback Hindustan Times report, Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor were in love. He also wanted to marry her and proposed to the veteran actress. However, Mumtaz turned him down and tied the knot to businessman Mayur Madhvani. The couple has two daughters, one of whom is married to actor Fardeen Khan.

People were stunned when they learned she had turned down Shammi Kapoor.

The actress said, “The world wanted to marry me but I had to decide who I shall remain happy with. Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?’.”

She explained, “Today, when I am married to Mayur Madhvani, who by the grace of God has money, people believe that I had refused Shammi. Still, all said and done, I don’t think I have ever experienced so much love as Shammi gave me.”

She also did not want to marry Feroz Khan, a heartthrob back then. Mumtaz explained that marrying him would have been like jumping into a lake, which would have invited heartbreak. She added that she had already experienced heartbreak with Shammi Kapoor and did not want to go through it again.

