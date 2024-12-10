Fardeen Khan, the actor who made his comeback with Heeramandi, has spoken about his battle with depression. Earlier this year, in June 2024, he opened up in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared, “It’s a natural process everyone goes through. We have to safeguard ourselves from this desire always to be happy. If there are things that are depressing you, it is a signal for you to think about something unfulfilled in your life.

There’s something that you’re not aligned with; there’s something not in sync.” He then added, “Sometimes you slip into depression, you don’t feel positive, things don’t have meaning or purpose, but in my experience,ce that is a way to find yourself. I think the treasure lies in that deep, dark cave. It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection.”

Fardeen further shared, “Of course, some days are tough. I sometimes go into a shell. I like just to sit and think about things. People who know me sometimes say that I overthink, but when I am down, I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out exactly why I am feeling down. Once I find that, returning to normal is much less challenging.”

For the uninitiated, Fardeen Khan started his acting career in Prem Aggan in 1988. He has also starred in films like All The Best, No Entry, Heyy Babyy, Khel Khel Mein, and many more. The actor recently starred in Heermamandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where he played Wali Zayed-Al Mohammed and received immense love from the audience.

