Sushant Singh Rajput Heard Voices & Once Felt Anurag Kashyap Is Coming To Kill Him Reveals Co-Writer Of ‘Jalebi’

Sushant Singh Rajput always came across as an actor who is super-smart but he carried this mysterious aura around him. People close to him always agreed with how he is full of life. Bollywood is broken since the sad news yesterday and the celebs’ posts are proof of the same.

Every celeb is mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he has gone too soon. One of the writers of Jalebi (which starred Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty), Suhrita Sengupta has opened up an unheard side of Sushant’s life.

In a conversation published in The National Herald, Suhrita adds, “Sushant had come to meet Bhatt Saab for a possible role in Sadak 2. They hit it off instantly, Sushant was a talker. He held forth on every topic under the sun. Sushant could speak on Quantum physics as well as cinema.”

She adds, “He had seen it in Parveen Babi and he knew there was nothing that would be done except medication. Rhea who stuck on in spite of Sushant’s rapid descent into depression tried her best to ensure that Sushant would take his medication. But he refused.”

Suhrita Sengupta also opens up about Sushant hearing things, she said, “During the last year, he had cut himself completely from all outside contact. Rhea was with him until she could take it no longer. There came a time when Sushant began hearing voices. He began to feel people were trying to kill him. One day an Anurag Kashyap film was playing in Sushant’s home and he told Rhea, ‘I said no to an offer from Kashyap. Now he’s going to come to kill me.’ That’s when Rhea was too frightened to stay with Sushant any longer.”

On Rhea Chakraborty breaking her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, she said, “She had no choice. Bhatt Saab told her there was nothing she could do. If she stayed on she would lose her sanity too. Rhea waited for Sushant’s sister to come to Mumbai and take charge. Sushant’s sisters tried their best to support and comfort him. But he was beyond listening to anyone. He wouldn’t take his medication.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!