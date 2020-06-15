Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Netizens Blast Karan Johar Over Bollywood's Hypocrisy, Say "You Only Promote Nepo Kids"
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has brought the attention of the masses towards the grave problem of depression that lures around. While Bollywood has been talking about it and also grieving for not being in touch with Sushant, netizens are calling them out for their hypocrisy. It is Karan Johar’s post that is been targeted and here’s what the Twitterati has to say.

After the sad news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide broke, filmmaker Karan Johar who was shocked wrote how he was heartbroken. The filmmaker even went on to confess that it was his mistake that he did not stay in touch with him.

Karan Johar, sharing Sushant’s picture wrote, “This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain…”

Now, while Karan’s spilled his heart out, netizens decided to school him and the industry about hypocrisy. A twitter user replying to Karan’s tweet wrote, “Cut the crap, Karan. Read enough over the years about you and your gang laughing and gossiping about him behind his back and the blinds spread, oof another level of cringe. I hope you feel a tad bit guilty and remorseful. If you do, then good for you.”

Another user referring to Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “Stop this bakwaas. In every single episode of Koffee with Karan, he was placed at the bottom of choices for acting ability. Who prepared this question? YOU. You drew straight comparisons between him and star kids. Most of the stars voted for star kids since they are FRIENDS.”

A user even went on to question the filmmaker’s choice to release Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive on OTT. He wrote, “I want to ask a question why did you release his last film DRIVE on Netflix and not in theatres? It was a much better film than shitfest Kalank. But you only spend, promote and give good scripts to your nepo kids. Kangana rightly said THE BOLLYWOOD MAFIA. That is what you are.”

However, Sushant Singh Rajput lost the battle to depression. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence yesterday. His last rites are scheduled to take place in Mumbai today.

