Luv Ki Arranged Marriage Trailer Review: Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak & Annu Kapoor Steal The Show In This Mismatched Comedy Of Errors

The summer season demands a fun summer release. And that is what Zee 5’s new film, Luv Ki Arranged Marriage, promises. A love story that misfires and an arranged marriage gone wrong. Supported by legends of Indian comedy, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Anu Kapoor & more, is bound to be a fun ride. The Trailer for Zee 5’s Luv Ki Arranged Marriage was released today.

Luv Ki Arranged Marriage is a star-studded film directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited. The picture is produced in collaboration with THINKINK Picturez Ltd. it is set to transport viewers to a world of arranged marriages and unusual love stories in a delightfully chaotic way. The teaser offers a peek at the hilarious mayhem that ensues when a young couple gets sucked into their parents’ unexpected love triangle. Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav star.

As the 2-minute and 56-second trailer attempts to deliver punch after punch with new twists and an emblem of comedy gold, it showcases the trappings of a truly un film. While there are laugh-out-loud moments, the trailer leaves little room for suspense or eagerness.

The story goes as such: In a classic arranged marriage scenario, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur portray a young couple meeting in hopes of finding a compatible partner. But conflicts and misunderstandings taint their first meeting. Amid the tension, they unexpectedly start to feel something for one another.

A surprising development occurs as they prepare to tell their families about their newfound love. When Sunny’s widower father, Annu Kapoor, becomes enamored with Avneet’s single mother, Supriya Pathak. Rajpal Yadav is also madly in love with Supriya Pathak, which adds to the chaos. In an attempt to establish their own relationship, the young couple now finds themselves caught up in a turbulent, multi-decade love tale that involves their parents’ unplanned romance.

Rajpal Yadav delivers the classic quips that he is known for. Annu Kapoor delved into the fun father territory again, and Supriya Pathak always shines in any role. While Avneet & Sunny’s screen presence is nice, it’s not as romantic as we hope, but this is just a small glimpse. The banter in the trailer is fun; there are a couple of very memorable dialogues. But with such comedy heavyweights in the presence, the benchmark is higher.

Overall, the trailer is fun and fresh. It is summery and does not remind you of anything else, and as it progresses, you get more involved. With a direct OTT release, Luv Ki Arrange can really work as a fun, delightful little weekend watch on Zee 5.

This new movie offers a rollercoaster of laughter, heartwarming moments, and a fresh take on the age-old concept of arranged marriages. Luv Ki Arrange Marriage will premier on June 14th on ZEE5!

Watch The Trailer for Luv Ki Arranged Marriage Here:

