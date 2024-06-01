Bigg Boss OTT 3: Temptation Island Exes Chestha Bhagat & Nikihil Mehta, Rapper RCR Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making a spectacular return. As confirmed in the show’s latest promo, Anil Kapoor will take over as host. Kapoor promises to make it a Khaas season. With new teasers, we also bring you new updates from the show. Temptation Island Exes Nikhil & Chestha and Rapper RCR are among the few contestants who are rumored to be joining the show. Check out the list of alleged new Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestants.

Jio Cinema released a new teaser introducing Anil Kapoor as the host. His entrance is very hero-like, just like on the silver screen. Contestants are seen fighting at the start of the video, and then, all of a sudden, a man enters the room. Even though his face is hidden, his voice reveals who he is—Anil Kapoor. He demands a chair be brought and says, “Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas,” with all his swagger and power.

A whole new list of celebrity names has been doing the rounds as possible new contestants for Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT. There are talks about Rohi Kumar Chaudhary, better known by his stage name RCR, joining the controversial reality show. He has appeared in shows like MTV Hustle and Dil Hai Hindustani. RCR rose to prominence with a rap song mixed with the title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song about heartbreak received a ton of love on social media. Khanzadi (Firoza Khan) from MTV Hustle was also spotted in Bigg Boss 17 last year.

Nikhil Mehta and Cheshta Bhagat fell in love when they first met on the set of Temptation Island. But, a month after leaving the show, Bhagat declared their split and accused Nikhil of cheating on her. Afterwards, Nikhil sued Bhagat for defamation. The ex-flames have reportedly been contacted about appearing on the show.

YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary, who run a YouTube channel together, have also been approached to appear on the show. The pair had discussions for Bigg Boss 17 last year as well, but nothing came of it, so they could not take part. They have been approached once more for Bigg Boss OTT 3, but it is still unclear if they will appear in the program.

In addition to the previously mentioned celebrities, YouTubers Jatin and Nidhi Talwar, singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair, and Bangkok-based entrepreneur Anushka Purohit have also been contacted about participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Release Date

While the makers released a new promo hinting at a June Release, no official date has been announced yet. Divya Agarwal emerged victorious from Bigg Boss OTT Season One, which aired in 2021. Elvish Yadav won the second season of BB OTT 2. The influencer set a record by being the first competitor from the wild card to win a season. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on JioCinema, but the release date has not yet been announced.

