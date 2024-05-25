Indians have been grabbing eyeballs at the Cannes 2024 red carpet. After Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Avneet Kaur, and Nancy Tyagi, Preity Zinta grabbed our attention for the right reasons. After over a decade and a half, the dimpled diva made a comeback on the prestigious film festival’s red carpet. She has managed to stun us in her Desi Girl avatar, wearing a ravishing saree. Scroll below for more.

Preity has been swooning us with her beauty from her appearances in the IPL matches. The Veer-Zara reunion of her and Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL matches was all over social media. On the field, they are rivals as she is the owner of Punjab’s team and SRK of Kolkata’s.

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Preity Zinta graced the La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises or The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ red carpet in a glamorous avatar. She is back at the Cannes Film Festival after 17 years. Preity embraced Indian culture and opted for a beautiful pink ombre saree with pearl, sequin, and beadwork all over. Seema Gujral has designed it. Preity’s saree was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

For accessories, Preity Zinta opted for pink bejeweled dangling earrings and simple diamond bangles. The Veer Zara actress kept her makeup nude and minimal. She wore soft, smoky eyes, nude pink blush, defined eyebrows, and pink lips. Bollywood’s Pretty Woman kept her luscious locks open and were parted sideways.

According to News18, celebrity stylist and costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi styled Preity Zinta, and she shared her inspiration and experience working with her. She said, “I have been styling Preity for 4-5 years, and it is always very engaging working with her. She is very keen in pushing newer designers, and bringing newer people on board. She wanted to do something subtle, not over the top, because that’s Preity style. She has always wanted to play herself on any platform and has been very consistent about that. So, the experience is always fun styling Preity.”

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

preity zinta slaying at cannes 2024 ✨💗 pic.twitter.com/4UW7wknhMB — Jagrizzz (@kandapohaa) May 25, 2024

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cannes 2024 Stunner Nancy Tyagi Gets A Shoutout From Bollywood’s Fashionista Sonam Kapoor & Here’s What The Influencer Says!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News