Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is no stranger to having the best of the best pulled out of her. Once again, the Citadel star spared her charm and stunned fans and followers worldwide when she stepped out wearing a stunning Bulgari necklace. Pictures of her stunning picture quickly went viral after she wore it in Rome. The luxury diamond studded necklace is making waves for its craftsmanship; more than that, there has been a lot of buzz about its value. Hold your pearls; the necklace costs around $43 million. Here’s everything we know about the rare diamond necklace.

Celebrity Priyanka Chopra made headlines in Rome while commemorating Bulgari’s 140th anniversary. The brand’s new Aeterna luxury jewelry line was also unveiled at the event. She attended the anniversary gala dinner at Terme di Diocleziano, also known as The Baths of Diocletian, which opened to the public recently. Chopra Jonas was accompanied by fellow brand ambassadors Shu Qi, Anne Hathaway, and Liu Yifei.

Priyanka Chopra chose a stunning necklace from the new collection. The Serpenti Aeterna necklace is regarded as one of Bulgari’s most valuable Serpenti necklaces for the special occasion.

The Viral Necklace’s Price

According to Vogue, the exquisite design features about 140 carats of diamonds, one for each year of Bulgari’s remarkable past. A superb rough diamond weighing over 20 carats, expertly cut into seven pear-shaped drops, is the focal point of the Serpenti Aeterna, one of the most valuable pieces ever crafted in Bulgari’s ateliers. 698 baguette diamonds worth 61.81 carats are skillfully set within a curved, three-dimensional wave structure to showcase the diamonds. This masterpiece took 2,800 hours to complete and is estimated to be worth $43 million.

How The Serpentine Necklace Was Made?

The official Bulgari website provides additional information. The site said, “A journey through Bulgari’s 140-year legacy is born from a single rough stone totaling 200 carats…Starting with a single block of wax, a senior artisan sculpted and molded the necklace’s 18 distinct elements before using a flame to delicately curve and imbue the composition gracefully.

Priyanka Chopra accessorized the signature piece with a black and cream Del Core off-the-shoulder. Chopra and other Bulgari brand ambassadors, such as Anne Hathaway, Carla Bruni, and others, were stunned at the event.

Priyanka Chopra’s Journey With Bulgari

Chopra Jonas joined Bulgari as a global ambassador in 2021. Reflecting on her association at the time, she said: “There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer…from the rare gemstones used in so many of Bulgari’s creations, to the scented flowers used in their fragrances and beyond. I’m looking forward to an amazing partnership…and wearing lots of stunning jewelry!”

Priyanka even flew to India for the first official Bulgari store. She hosted a party for her Bollywood guests and the Bulgari officials. If there is one thing we know by now, it is that the Desi Girl can rock every piece of jewelry. The necklace might be worth millions of dollars, but it shines brighter because Priyanka wore it.

