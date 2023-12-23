Actress Meera Chopra has been active in show business since 2005. She’s a pretty renowned name in the Tamil and Telugu industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with 1920 London. The actress often makes noise over her connection with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. But claims the “sisterhood” is missing between the cousins. Scroll below for all the details!

While Pari and her “Mimi di” share a beautiful bond, Meera is barely seen with her cousins. The actress has broken her silence and mentioned how she’s never gotten any help from Priyanka despite being really close to her family.

Meera says she never got any help from Parineeti or Priyanka Chopra

Meera Chopra told Siddharth Kannan in the latest interview, “From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me. I never asked for help, and the help never came from them. I am not the one that asks for help and even they never offered any help.”

Parineeti & Meera’s family don’t speak to each other

During the revelation, Meera Chopra also clarified that her and Parineeti Chopra’s families haven’t spoken to “each other since ages.” She added that Priyanka Chopra has always been very generous, but that bond of “sisterhood” is missing, and it isn’t from her end. “I have always extended that branch of love, but woh reciprocate bhi toh hona chahiye,” said the actress.

Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

‘Mimi’ Priyanka arrived in India for the engagement ceremony of her sister Parineeti but missed her wedding. However, she left a sweet message on Instagram wishing her a happy married life with her husband, Raghav Chadha.

Meera, however, was nowhere to be seen amid the festivities.

About Meera Chopra’s upcoming films

Meera Chopra will be next seen in Safed, a ZEE5 exclusive film directed by Sandeep Singh. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 29, 2023.

