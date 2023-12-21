After Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s episode, the Singham duo – Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty – appeared as the latest guests on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The episode has received positive reviews, while praises are being showered upon the actor-director duo for their candid answers. Right from the fiery rapid fire to talking about them being at loggerheads, the show has been the talk of the town since morning.

During their appearance, KJo touched up on a few subjects about the Golmaal actor and director’s personal lives. The filmmaker revealed that he likes to keep his family low-key, while Devgn expressed displeasure with Nysa’s trolling. Scroll down for details.

On Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar happened to ask Ajay Devgn about daughter Nysa’s social media scrutiny and her often being subjected to criticism. The star kid has often made headlines after her videos with her friends after their party surfaced online. He told Karan Johar, “Of course she doesn’t like it, I don’t like it, but you can’t change it, so you live with it. A few people talking rubbish about you does not mean that the whole world thinks the same about you.” He further said, “Otherwise, social media doesn’t work. You write good things about people, but nobody is interested in reading it.”

When asked about the ongoing nepotism debate, Ajay Devgn responded by saying that right now, she doesn’t want to be in the film industry, but tomorrow, if she changes her mind, then netizens will bring the old interview up and resurface it.

He added on nepotism, “30-40 saal nikal jate hain. Chahe aap industry ke ho ya na ho, struggle to sabke liye barabar hai, hard work to karna hi padta hai. We are still working hard. Both my ankles are broken, people don’t see that hard work. When Rohit came as an assistant, he literally didn’t have proper money to have food.”

On the work front, after reuniting with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Shaitaan, and Maidaan.

