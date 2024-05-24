Bollywood celebrities are no strangers to opulent vices and habits. In addition to owning the finest luxury vehicles, they appear to have a deep love for street bikes. All these stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, and John Abraham, own bikes worth lakhs and crores.

These Bollywood hotties are thrill-seekers who love nothing more than the rush of a long drive and being gorgeous movie stars. These celebrities have an extreme need for style and speed, whether it be on sleek superbikes or classic cruisers. Here are some of the best Bollywood riders who never fail to make our hearts skip a beat.

Sooraj Pancholi

Pancholi is an avid biker who often rides the latest and most excellent limited-series bikes. His collection boasts some of the most exclusive motorcycles, reflecting his deep passion for the biking world. Sooraj Pancholi stunned bike lovers of the internet when he bought a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Worth approx. Rs. 26 Lakh. His Instagram feed is a testament to his love for the open road, showcasing his adventures and how much he loves it being a part of his lifestyle.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is a passionate biker whose love for motorcycles is well-documented. He often shares glimpses of his biking adventures on social media. Fans can catch Shahid on the streets while riding off for his new projects or shooting. Shahid Kapoor has a stunning collection of bikes, from Ducatis to BMWs, but his Harley Davidson Fat Boy, worth Rs. 20 Lakh, is the talk of the town.

Ishaan Khatter

Following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter is relatively new to the biking journey but is quickly making a name for himself. With a growing collection of bikes, Ishaan is steadily carving out his place in the biking community. Khatter owns a few sweet rides, but his Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin, worth Rs 13 Lakh, created much buzz.

Kunal Kemmu

Kemmu is another Bollywood star who shares a profound love for motorcycles. Whether participating in bike rallies or simply enjoying a leisurely ride, Kunal’s passion for biking is evident in his collection of luxury bikes. The Madgaon Express director owns a BMW R1250 GS worth Rs. 22 Lakh and a Ducati Scambler worth Rs. 7 Lakh, amongst many others. He often shares his biking experiences with fans, showcasing his impressive collection and adventures on the road.

John Abraham

A true biking aficionado, John Abraham’s love for motorcycles is even seen in his films. Known for his extensive collection of high-end bikes, John often rides some of the most powerful machines worth lakhs. The most impressive of his collection is the Yamaha V Max, worth Rs 27.35 lakh. He also owns a BMW S 1000 RR Bike worth Rs. 23 Lakh and a stunning Ducati Panigale V4 Worth Rs. 23 Lakh.

More than anything, these Bollywood stars are drawn to action, whether it’s on the big screen or in the streets.

Which of these bikes was your favorite?

