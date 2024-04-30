Actor Sooraj Pancholi is back with a bang. The actor who made his sensational debut backed by Superstar Salman Khan, is now gearing up to star in a period biopic. Pancholi has a strong legacy to build and to follow. And his next movie choice seems to go in that direction. While he has always been known for his looks and his smooth dancing style, he is now eyeing that coveted critical acclaim. Sooraj will play the role of a Somnath Warrior in his next action entertainer. Here’s what we know about his comeback flick!

As Pancholi gears up for his much-awaited comeback in Bollywood. He sent tongues wagging when he was recently spotted at Heeramandi’s premiere with his co-star Akanksha Sharma, sparking a flurry of excitement and anticipation among fans. His latest appearance at Heeramandi’s premiere sparked a lot of interest in his upcoming project. The speculation has been put to rest, and Sooraj is confirmed to star in an action film.

Sooraj prepares to immerse himself in this compelling narrative as anticipation grows for the project’s release. With his return to the big screen, audiences can expect a captivating performance infused with depth and authenticity, highlighting the actor’s growth and talent.

Talking about his comeback film, Sooraj Pancholi says, “I am glad to be back on set. The film is a biopic on one of the bravest Indian warriors who fought and defended the Somnath temple. I play a warrior in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

The Hero actor also added, “I am in no rush or race. I want to play different characters in every film. I just want to grow as a performer and do my best every time.”

Sooraj Pancholi stands poised to reclaim his rightful place in the spotlight, ready to enthrall audiences with his upcoming endeavor. As the countdown to the release of his latest venture begins, the stage is set for Sooraj Pancholi to once again captivate hearts and minds with his compelling on-screen presence.

He made his debut with the 2015 film Hero opposite Athiya Shetty. The movie, produced by Salman Khan, got Pnacholi his first Filmfare award for best newcomer. There is a lot of anticipation about his next movie, and with all the right moves, the sky’s the limit!

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: 20 Years Of Main Hoon Na: Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Disliked The Title Of Farah Khan’s Film? Here’s How He Found It Relevant Later!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News