Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Wanted To Get Married To Raghav Chadha ‘Within Five Minutes’ Of Meeting Him! Chamkila Actress Says, “I Didn’t Even Know If He Was…”

Parineeti Chopra is riding high on the rave reviews she has received for her Imiatiz Ali movie, Chamkila. Chopra has seen a flood of love and appreciation for her portrayal of Amarjyot. Her artistry gets to shine after a long time. And not just that, the actress seems to be in great spirits after her much-talked-about wedding to politician Raghav Chadha. Parineeti is spilling some Evans about her love story with Raghav, revealing that she decided to marry him without ever knowing who he was. Read all about the destined love story!

Last year, only the Rag-Neeti wedding was discussed, and fans were always curious to learn more about the otherwise private couple. Parineeti Chopra is now opening up about her love story with Raghav Chadha in a new interview.

In a podcast she did with Raj Shammani, Chopra opened up about her peculiar first meeting with Chadha. She revealed, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast.’ Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was and what he did. I literally looked him up after breakfast, learned about all the work he’s done, and we realized, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”

Parineeti then recalled how she thought he was the one and said, “I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, or how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me.”

It all seems to be going great for dear Mrs. Chadha now. She is still reeling from the success of her new film, Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Parineeti and Raghav married on September 24 last year. The couple had a private wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti‘s aunt and Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, attended the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Sania Mirza also participated in the wedding. Raghav is a politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is streaming on Netflix and is getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

