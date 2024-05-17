Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu Sharma, was released in theatres on March 22, 2024. Actor Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama based on friendship, travel and unexpected adventures. The movie received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

When the movie was released, there were views about how Madgaon Express is middle-class people’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It rightly captures the dream of every Indian youngster who wants to go to Goa with their friends. Pratik, Avinash and Divyenndu entertain us thoroughly with their exceptional performances. In an interview, Kunal Kemmu was asked if he plans to make the sequel soon.

Watch the Madgaon Express Trailer –

Madgaon Express 2 Update

Whoever has watched Madgaon Express knows that the movie ends with the possibility of a sequel. But has Kunal Kemmu thought of making Part 2? The actor-director told Pinkvilla, “Because, see, with the first one, there is no expectation, and so goes the case, like I said, Andaz Apna Apna. Andaz Apna Apna, if you know, was a Flop, but when you go in with no expectations, then it’s a pleasant surprise, but now you have expectations.”

The director added that he needs time to come up with a better script for Madgaon Express 2. Once he has the right idea, he will work on the sequel. We hope that whenever Kunal plans the sequel, he will bring the original cast together—Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Meanwhile, Madgaon Express is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers who have subscribed to the platform can watch it without paying anything extra. The streaming platform posted the movie’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “the Goa trip finally left the gc!”

