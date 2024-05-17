Kartik Aaryan is all set for his first release of 2024, ‘Chandu Champion’, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. Fans have been curious about the movie since it was announced that Kartik and Kabir are collaborating. A few stills shared recently have only created more excitement. Well, get ready to watch the trailer soon!

Today, the team revealed a new official Chandu Champion trailer announcement poster. In Kabir Khan’s new film, Kartik Aaryan plays a wrestler and a boxer. The story is set against a war backdrop. In the new poster, there’s aggression on Kartik’s face. It depicts a crucial war sequence that’s shot in Jammu and Kashmir’s Aru Valley. The scene is considered an extraordinary cinematic experience, considering the valley’s elevation is 9000 feet above sea level.

The Chandu Champion cast and crew gave it their heart and soul to get the scenes right. Director Kabir Khan, who entertained the audience with Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has left no stone unturned to bring realism to these war sequences. It took the team five days to finish the shooting in Aru Valley. There will be a straight 8-minute battle sequence that is set to astonish the audience. Kabir and his team are confident that these fight sequences will turn out to be a visual spectacle on the big screen.

Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on his Instagram. He wrote, “The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army ,one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life !! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence. Salute to the Indian Armed Forces !”

Chandu Champion trailer will be out on May 18 (Saturday). The film will hit the cinemas on June 14, 2024.

