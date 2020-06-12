First of all, wishing a happy birthday to Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. Every time we hear “Toh Kaise Hai Aap Log”, we are assured that something hilarious is on its way. Today, the star YouTuber has turned 21 years of age but his contribution to the Indian roast scene is really huge.

Apparently, CarryMinati was indulged in a feud with TikTokers, especially Amir Siddiqui and the rest is history. As every internet geek in India is aware of the fight, we will not be talking about it anymore. On today’s auspicious occasion, we will take a look at some interesting facts about the star YouTuber other than his feuds.

Take a look at 5 interesting facts about Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati:

Marking 10+ plus years on YouTube

Unknown to many, Ajey Nagar has completed over a decade on YouTube with making videos. Earlier, he used to put videos about any random stuff. Surprisingly, he was in class 6, when he starting making content. He is making videos since 2008.

First roast video to cross 100,000 views

‘ROASTING BB KI VINES’ was the first video of CarryMinati to cross 100,000 views on YouTube.

Helping hand for Pulwama attack survivors

Ajey Nagar raised a fund of around 1,58,000 rupees to help the survivors of Pulwama attack in 2019.

The name of the channel

Ajey Nagar started his journey on YouTube by naming his channel as AddictedA1. Later, he changed it to CarryDeol and eventually CarryMinati.

He is actually RICH

As per the report in Republic, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati’s net worth is 27 crores. He even owns two Range Rovers.

