Riya Sen On Playing Comical Roles: “Comedy Is The Toughest Genre To Bring Alive On Screen But…”

Actress Riya Sen says comedy is the toughest genre to bring alive on screen, and she enjoys taking up that challenge.

The actress hopes that people like her latest horror-comedy series “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, in which she is seen as Rimjhim, the loving wife of a man who has to deal with the ghost of his dead wife.

“I believe comedy is the toughest genre to bring alive onscreen but it’s something that I really enjoy doing as an actor,” Riya Sen said. “This series is a hilarious journey of a man dealing with a woman’s jealousy and her love. I hope audiences enjoy watching it,” she added.

The 10 episodic series narrates the story of a husband whose wife has passed away, but her soul is stuck in the world. It traces the journey of Mohan (Anant Vidhaat) who is stuck between a loving wife Rimjhim (Riya) and the jealous ghost of his dead wife (Vinny Arora).

Talking about his role, Anant said: “This series is the perfect mix of humour, love and the added twist of a ghost to tie it all up. I’ve always loved watching a light-hearted comedy drama and acting in this one was even more fun.”

To this, Vinny added: “‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ presents such a cliché image in our minds but this story takes a surprising turn and that’s the part that interested me the most.”

Directed by Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth, the MX Player series also features Saksham Shukla and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

