Guru Randhawa Badly Misses Entertaining The Audience On Stage Amid The On-Going Crisis

Singer Guru Randhawa misses travelling to different cities and performing for fans owing to the lockdown.

Posing in front of aircraft in his latest post, Guru Randhawa tweeted: “Can’t wait to land in your city and THANKYOU all for the love and support you guys have shown from day one. Can’t wait to hold the mic and perform for you all.”

Meanwhile, he recently released “Mueve La Cintura”, which is his first Spanish song with the international star Pitbull.

“This is my first ever Spanish song and such a groovy dance track. We worked on it soon after ‘Slowly slowly’. It was Pitbull sir’s idea to do something like this and we shot it last year in the US. The experience was fun and Pitbull sir has always been supportive. I’m totally enjoying the track and it is great to see Indian fans grooving to it as much. Thank you so much to all my fans for their endless support,” said Guru, known for numbers like “Lagdi Lahore di”, “High rated gabru” and “Patola”.

The two artistes had previously collaborated in 2019 for the number “Slowly slowly”.

