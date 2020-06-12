Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer To Have THIS Kannada Superstar As The Lead Antagonist?

Post kick-starting 2020 on a great note by delivering a super hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu happens to be in talks all across for his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was last month on the occasion of his dad and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday when the Telugu heartthrob unveiled the first look poster of his next.

The poster had Mahesh Babu in a mass avatar which was highly liked and appreciated by his fans and cine-goers. There have been constant speculations about Kiara Advani being approached by the makers to pair opposite Mahesh. But Kiara isn’t the only name, from the past number of days there have also been rumours about Saiee Manjrekar and also Pooja Hegde being considered for the role.

However, the latest buzz that has been doing rounds is, Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep being approached for a role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per a report from filmibeat.com, the Kannada actor is the frontrunner to bag the role of a lead antagonist in the action drama venture.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen on the big screen in Salman Khan starrer Bollywood action drama Dabangg 3 in a negative role.

More about Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film which was earlier tentatively titled as #SSMB27 will be helmed by director Parsuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Music for the film will be composed by Tollywood music sensation S.Thaman.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be jointly co-produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus production company.

Reportedly, the Mahesh Babu starrer is slated to go on floors in August.

