Milind Soman Uses Muskmelon As A Weight To Workout, What’s Your Excuse?

Milind Soman keeps setting fitness goals for netizens with his workout videos on social media. His latest video, where he uses a muskmelon as a gym instrument, is surely awe-inspiring.

On Thursday, the actor-supermodel shared a video captured by his wife Ankita where he can be seen working out with a whole muskmelon as a weight. He also spoke about how much fruit he regularly consumes and how he uses fruit of the skin.

“How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it. I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face,” he captioned.

Reacting to his post, while some netizens found it inspiring, some said they don’t have so much time to eat fruits for an hour or do facial with the skin.

A fan pointed out at the actor’s salt and pepper hair and suggested Milind Soman would look great if he dyed his locks.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!