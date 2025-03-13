Sikandar is the next big release in Bollywood and the excitement is at par. Salman Khan coming to the big screens is literally a feast for Hindi cine-goers. After Zohra Jabeen, a Holi-themed song, Bam Bam Bhole, has been released. It is now the fifth most-viewed Bollywood song in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below as it breaks a Ranbir Kapoor record!

Bam Bam Bhole was released on March 11, 2025. It is sung by Shaan and Dev Negi, along with additional vocals by Antara Mitra. The music was composed by Pritam, and the lyrics were written by Sameer Anjaan. In the first 24 hours on YouTube, it garnered 32 million views. It has received good reception and is still trending at #3 on YouTube.

Most-viewed Bollywood song on YouTube (24 hours)

Shah Rukh Khan led Zinda Banda remains the most-viewed Bollywood song with a staggering viewership of 34.6 million within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Interestingly, the second spot is held by Kartik Aaryan’s Gujju Pataka from Satyaprem Ki Katha. It has surpassed every single chartbuster in Bollywood, of course, except the Jawan song.

Salman Khan beats Ranbir Kapoor!

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made a lot of noise upon its release. It garnered a whopping 30.69 million views and was the fifth most-viewed Bollywood song on YouTube in the first 24 hours. It has now slipped out of the top 5 as Salman Khan’s Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar has stolen the last rank.

Prabhas remains the undisputed king!

South superstar Prabhas is ruling the Bollywood charts in a true sense. He has as many as two titles on the list. Jai Shri Ram from Adipurush holds the third position, while Ram Siya Ram from the same movie is in fourth place.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar is tentatively releasing in theatres on March 30, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the leading heroine. The supporting cast also features Sharman Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar, among others.

