It’s been a while since we’ve seen Salman Khan enjoying an earth-shattering response at the box office. His last releases – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, amongst others have not been able to showcase the Bhaijaan magic. Hopefully, his Eid 2025 release Sikandar will turn the tables. But where will it stand amongst his top 10 highest opening weekends? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sikandar is much on the radar of cine-goers, as it is registering massive pre-release buzz. The first teaser broke all previous records in Bollywood, registering the highest views in the first 24 hours on YouTube. The first romantic song, Zohra Jabeen, also received a favorable response. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.

The release date is yet to be confirmed. Salman Khan fans are praying that the film does not release on a Sunday. Although it will benefit from the Eid holidays, there’s a huge risk as previously Tiger 3 couldn’t milk the first weekend benefit, which massively backfired due to the mixed reviews. The tentative release date listed for international advance booking is March 30, 2025.

Taking into consideration the first three days collections, check out Salman Khan’s top 10 highest opening weekends:

Tiger 3: 148.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Race 3 – 106.47 crores Sultan – 105.53 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.6 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores Bharat – 95.50 crores Bodyguard – 88.75 crores Kick – 83.85 crores Dabangg 3 – 81.15 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 68.17 crores Dabangg 2 – 65 crores

According to current predictions, Sikandar will open in the 45 crore+ range, followed by 60 crore+ on the Eid holiday, March 31, 2025. The first two days total upto approximately 105 crores. On the third day, Salman Khan starrer will have to more than 43.50 crores to beat Tiger 3 and conquer the throne.

This means AR Murugadoss‘s directorial cannot afford to witness a drop of more than 28% even if the third day is a regular week day.

The stakes are high, and it is to be seen whether Salman Khan triumphs!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

