Maddock Films have done the impossible. They’re the only production house in Bollywood to have delivered multiple 500 crore grossers. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer is now aiming to beat the lifetime collections of Pathaan at the Hindi box office. Scroll below for the early trends on day 24.

India vs New Zealand steals the thunder

Indians had been eager to watch our national cricket team win the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Over 60 crore viewers were glued to their screens to watch the finale. Chhaava was expected to witness a dip in box office collections owing to the same.

On the fourth Sunday, Chhaava added earnings in the range of 7-8 crores. It witnessed a 49-42% dip compared to 13.70 crores earned on the previous day. Vicky Kaushal starrer faced a huge roadblock, but it is impressive how it held its fort and managed to drive the audience to theatres during the early morning and night shows.

The 24-day total in the Hindi belt lands around 523.40-524.40 crores.

Misses Pathaan’s Hindi collections by an inch

Vicky Kaushal starrer missed surpassing the Hindi earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan by an inch. With a margin of only around 2 crores, it missed out on the milestone today. Chhaava will now enter the top 5 highest grossers tomorrow.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.50 crores Jawan – 584 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Chhaava – 523.40-524.40 crores (estimates) Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores

It is now to be seen how Chhaava holds itself during the working days. The producers are enjoying massive profits, so they have nothing to worry about. However, the historical action drama is expected to surpass Animal in all languages – 554 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

