Who thought not a romantic or patriotic but a historical action drama would become the first 500 crore grosser of Bollywood? We’re talking about Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava, which is a riot at the worldwide box office. It is inches away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). Scroll below for the exciting day 15 updates!

Strong domestic run continues!

Chhaava is currently the only big release at the ticket windows in India, and it is making the most of the situation. Laxman Utekar‘s directorial continued its rock-solid hold despite completion of two weeks. On day 15, 13.30 crore net more was added to the kitty.

The domestic total after 15 days concludes at 424.76 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 501.21 crores.

Aiming for 100 crore overseas

The run has slowed down in the international circuit, but it is adding decent footfalls, which is a good sign. It earned 2 crores gross on day 15. The overseas box office collections now conclude at 82.50 crores gross. All eyes are on whether Chhaava will be able to hit a century in its lifetime and it almost has a month to achieve the milestone until the arrival of Sikandar.

600 crore club loading worldwide!

Today, Chhaava will enter the 600 crore club worldwide. It currently stands at 583.71 crores gross. Vicky Kaushal’s film has also missed out on surpassing the lifetime collections of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which minted 583.85 crores gross. But that feat will also be unlocked today!

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 424.76 crores

India gross- 501.21 crores

Overseas gross- 82.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 583.71 crores

