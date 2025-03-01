Laxman Utekar has scored a huge success with his latest directorial, Chhaava. Producers Maddock Films have knocked it out of the park yet again. And Vicky Kaushal has achieved massive milestones in his box office journey. There’s more to celebrate as the historical action film could be the 5th Bollywood film in history to achieve a gigantic feat. Scroll below for all the details!

Powerful hold on third Friday

Considering the drop in advance booking and morning occupancy, analysts were worried that Chhaava would face a drop for the second consecutive day. However, it maintained a rock-solid hold, thanks to the spot bookings during the evening and night shows nationwide.

Vicky Kaushal starrer raked in 13.30 crores on day 15, witnessing a dip of only 30 lakhs compared to 13.60 crores earned on the previous day. As predicted by Koimoi, it recorded the highest third-Friday collections in Hindi cinema by surpassing biggies like Pushpa 2 (12.50 crores), Baahubali 2 (10.05 crores) and Stree 2 (9.25 crores), among others.

The 15-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 424.76 crores. There was no big release this Friday, which means the Valentine’s Day 2025 release will also dominate the screens in its third weekend. A massive boost is inevitable, pushing it closer to the 500 crore club.

To join the leagues of Jawan & 4 others

Chhaava will enjoy an uninterrupted run at the Hindi box office until the arrival of Sikandar‘s reported arrival on March 30, 2025. It is also releasing in Telugu starting March 7, further boosting the domestic collections.

Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to become the first 500 crore grosser in 2025. Interestingly, only 5 Bollywood films in history have been able to unlock the coveted club in the Hindi belt.

Here’s a look at Bollywood films that have unlocked the 500 crore club at the box office:

Jawan: 640.42 crores Stree 2: 627.50 crores Animal: 554 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Gadar 2: 525.50 crores

Interestingly, no Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan film has been able to unlock the 500 crore milestone in history. But Vicky Kaushal could very well leave them all behind if Chhaava becomes 6th film to achieve the massive feat. Fingers crossed!

