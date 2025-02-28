After the pan-Indian success of Marco, it was expected that Unni Mukundan’s next would resonate the same chord with the audience. However, his Malayalam comedy-drama Get-Set Baby is failing miserably at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Get-Set Baby Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned around 10 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 50% since the movie had amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.91 crores.

The movie is yet to cross even 2 crores despite 7 days of its release which is beyond disappointing. The day-wise collections have also not crossed 1 crores till now and remains at the lower levels. The film movie was expected to fare well after the stupendous success of Unni Mukundan’s last film Marco but Get-Set Baby is turning out to be a massive disaster at the box office.

It desperately needs a positive word of mouth in the collection. Not only this but the movie is lagging behind by a mammoth 93% from Marco’s 7-day collection. For the unversed, Unni Mukundan’s last hit had earned 27.6 crores in 7 days when it came to the India net collection. Needless to say, the actor’s latest comedy-drama is turning out to be a total washout post the same.

Get-Set Baby is also facing a tough competition from the recent Mollywood releases like Bromance, Painkili and Daveed. The movie has been directed by Vinay Govind. It also stars Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose and Shyam Mohan in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bromance Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Mathew Thomas Starrer Earns A Decent 14 Crore+ In 2 Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News