After the pan-Indian success of Marco, all eyes were on Unni Mukundan’s next Malayalam comedy drama Get-Set Baby. However, it seems that the film is unable to impress at the box office like Mukundan’s previous blockbuster. Here is looking at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Get-Set Baby Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the day-wise collection of the film was around 20 lakhs. This was a slight rise of 5% since the movie amassed 19 lakhs on its previous day. The movie had witnessed an underwhelming opening of 29 lakhs.

The 2nd day saw some relief and a stable growth for Get-Set Baby wherein it amassed 45 lakhs. The Unni Mukundan starrer saw a slight growth of 6% on its 3rd day wherein it earned 48 lakhs. However, the movie crashed on its 4th day and earned 20 lakhs which was a drop of around 58%. The day-wise collections have also remained below 1 crores which is further alarming.

The India net collection of Get-Set Baby comes to 1.81 crores. Even after 6 days of its release, the movie remains below 2 crores which is indeed extremely disappointing. The Unni Mukundan starrer is showing all signs to be a disaster. This is unfortunate because it was expected that Mukundan’s graph would see an upward growth when it comes to the box office performance after the stupendous success of Marco.

The actor also explored the comedy and romantic genre after a long gap which was expected to strike a chord with the masses. The film desperately needs a positive word of mouth in the coming days to garner decent numbers. The film has been directed by Vinay Govind. Get-Set Baby also stars Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose and Shyam Mohan in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bromance Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Mathew Thomas Starrer Continues Its Winning Run, Inches Towards 15 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News