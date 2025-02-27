Unni Mukundan’s Marco was a big surprise hit last year, grossing over 100 crores globally. It was a massive success not just in the original Malayalam language but also in other dubbed versions. So, after its theatrical success, everyone was waiting to catch this action thriller on OTT. While the makers gave a pleasant surprise to the viewers by unveiling it digitally on Valentine’s Day, there was suspense about the Hindi-dubbed version. But now, the wait is over!

Excitement around the digital premiere

Around its theatrical release, the Malayalam action thriller was heavily promoted as an ‘A’ rated film boasting gory content. Many even labeled it as the most violent Indian film. This helped the film to generate curiosity around itself, leading to impressive footfalls. As promised, it was a treat for those who love violent action thrillers.

Though Marco was a big theatrical success, a huge chunk of the audience has been waiting for its arrival on the small screen, especially in the Hindi market. When the makers announced its premiere on SonyLiv on February 14, netizens were surprised to find that the Hindi-dubbed version was missing from the picture. But now, amid all speculations, the Hindi version is officially out on OTT.

Where to stream Marco in Hindi?

Out of nowhere, without any prior announcement, the Hindi-dubbed version of Marco is now streaming online on Prime Video. It’s a big relief for those waiting to catch this thriller in Hindi. As listed officially, the film is 2 hours and 22 minutes long. The film’s synopsis says, “A gripping action thriller, it is an intense portrayal of a man’s relentless pursuit to safeguard his family and honor. Starring Unni Mukundan, Marco embarks on a merciless journey of vengeance after his brother’s brutal murder.”

More about the film

The Mollywood action thriller is directed by Haneef Adeni. It also stars Siddique, Jagadish, and others in key roles. It was theatrically released on December 20, 2024, and amassed 106.16 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film was made at a moderate budget of 30 crores.

