As the week progresses, several exciting films and series are set to make their debut across various OTT platforms.

From gripping dramas to action-packed thrillers, here’s a rundown of the upcoming releases from February 24 to March 3, 2025.

1. Dabba Cartel

Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: February 28, 2025

Dabba Cartel is a compelling crime drama featuring an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey. The series delves into the lives of individuals whose professional choices lead to unforeseen complications. A gripping pharma investigation and a dabba delivery business serving as a front for drug trafficking take center stage in this thrilling narrative.

2. Vidaamuyarchi

Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 3, 2025

Inspired by the 1997 Hollywood thriller Breakdown, Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith as a wealthy businessman on a mission to find his missing wife. Along the way, he faces complications from various characters, including Arjun Sarja and Regena Cassandra, who add depth to the high-stakes chase. Set in the action genre, the film promises a gripping and suspenseful ride.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Release Date: March 1, 2025

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a Telugu action-comedy featuring Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh. The plot revolves around a former police officer who is tasked with finding a missing businessman, only to encounter multiple complications, including his ex-girlfriend and his wife’s suspicions. The film blends elements of crime and relationship drama with humor, making for an engaging watch.

4. Kudumbasthan

Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Release Date: February 28, 2025

Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan, is a family-oriented comedy that explores the challenges a man faces as he navigates the complexities of his relationships with his parents, wife, and other characters who cross paths with him. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film has already been lauded for its relatable portrayal of everyday family dynamics.

5. Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Platform: MX Player

MX Player Release Date: February 28, 2025

Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the continuation of the crime drama series. As tensions rise within Baba Nirala’s empire, the plot thickens with Pammi’s (Aaditi Pohankar) return and Bhopa Swami’s (Chandan Roy Sanyal) thirst for power. With the stakes higher than ever, this latest installment promises more intrigue, power struggles, and suspense.

