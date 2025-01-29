Anil Ravipudi is having the time of his life with the sensational success of his film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi.

The director has scored back-to-back hits at the box office and surpassed star hero films, which is near impossible in this generation.

In a recent interview, Anil Ravipudi spoke about teaming with Prabhas and his dreams of directing the Rebel Star. During the promotions at Godavari, he said Godavari is another name for politeness.

In this context, one of Prabhas’s fans from the audience asked when you would make a film with darling Prabhas. To which he answered, “I am also waiting for this.” As a director, one would want to cast Prabhas in their films, but for a twist, Anil intends to turn an actor and star opposite Prabhas.

In one of his interviews, he stated that he has no plans to become an actor, but if given a chance, he would love to share screen space with Prabhas.

Anil also revealed that he is friends with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has sought Vanga for a minor role in his upcoming film “Spirit,” which stars Prabhas as the lead.

Prabhas’ Spirit is a violent action movie that likely involves international elements and portrays the actor as an angry young police officer.

Anil’s film Sankranthiki Vasthunam is about a renowned tech entrepreneur who is kidnapped upon returning to India; a police officer recruits her ex-boyfriend, a former cop now living a quiet family life, to assist in the rescue mission.

This film marks a hat trick for Venkatesh and Anil’s combination films. It has also given Aishwarya Rajesh a new rise in the Telugu film industry. The film has been capturing the hearts of family audiences and has been doing great numbers.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Ajith Kumar Offered 22% Higher Salary Than His Biggest Paycheck, Joins Thalapathy Vijay & Rajinikanth To Achieve This Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News