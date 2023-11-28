Gifting luxury things as a token of appreciation isn’t a new trend in the film industry. Recently, after the blockbuster box office success of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, producer Kalanithi Maran gifted cars to Rajini, director Nelson, and music composer Anirudh. Now, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari have appreciated the work of director Anil Ravipudi by giving him a precious gift. Keep reading to know more!

How Balayya’s film performed at the box office?

The action drama was released on 19th October, during the festivities of Navratri. It clashed with Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo, which was enjoying a good buzz in Telugu states. On the very next day, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao arrived to compete with Balayya. Such competition and mixed word-of-mouth did take a toll on Balayya’s festival release.

Bhagavanth Kesari was reportedly made on a budget of 90 crores, and at the Indian box office, it did a business of 85.50 crores net. Going by the common box office norm, recovering the budget is a must, but here, the film failed to do so. Still, it is considered a success by many as it is said to be a no-loss affair for the distributors.

Anil Ravipudi gets a car!

As per the report in Track Tollywood, the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari have appreciated the work of Anil Ravipudi as a director. They have gifted him a luxury car, a Toyota Vellfire. The luxury MPV is in full form in the market, and its price is in the range of 1.20-1.35 crores. Getting such an expensive gift from the makers speaks volumes of Ravipudi’s work, and it’s really a morale-boosting memento for him!

In the past, Anil Ravipudi has delivered commercial successes like F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

More about Bhagavanth Kesari

Apart from featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. While in India, the film missed the 100 crore net mark, it closed its lifetime run at the worldwide box office by grossing 115.89 crores.

