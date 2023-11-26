Kamal Haasan and Dilip Kumar were two of the biggest and most versatile actors in their respective film industries, Kollywood and Bollywood. While they have not worked together, they do share immense respect for each other. In fact, they even came close to working together for a film. Scroll down to know what happened.

Kamal is a multifaceted personality in the film industry. His contributions include critically acclaimed films such as “Nayagan,” “Moondram Pirai,” and “Hey Ram.” His film Thevar Magan, which was released in 1992, was a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film.

Kamal Haasan wanted a Hindi remake of Thevar Magan and approached Dilip Kumar to play a role in the film. However, the later actor declined the film. Talking to The Indian Express, Kamal said, “I love acting with actors. There’s one actor whom I miss, and I really wanted to work with, he was Dilip Kumar. I really held Dilip Saab’s hand and begged him, but he had decided not to act. I wanted to make Thevar Magan with him and me, but it didn’t happen, so I gave it to another friend, and he made it with Anil Kapoor saab and Amrish Puri saab.”

About Thevar Magan

Helmed by Bharathan, Kamal Haasan shared the screen with Sivaji Ganesan, Revathi, Gautami, and Nassar. Directed by Priyadarshan, “Virasat” featured Tabu, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji, and Govind Namdeo alongside Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. Kamal Haasan also wrote the story for “Virasat,” which emerged as one of the top-grossing Bollywood films in 1997 and garnered 16 nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

About Dilip Kumar

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ for his compelling performances in dramatic roles, Dilip Kumar was one of the most influential and revered actors in Bollywood. His illustrious career spanned several decades, and he played pivotal roles in classics like “Mughal-e-Azam,” “Devdas,” and “Naya Daur.” Dilip Kumar’s acting prowess, emotional depth, and versatility made him a legendary figure, earning him numerous accolades, including several Filmfare Awards. His impact on Indian cinema and his contribution to the art of acting continues to be celebrated.

