A couple of days back, the makers of Animal dropped the official trailer online and it took social media by storm in no time. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, it also sees Bobby Deol in his beast avatar. Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga helms the film. Ever since its first rushes hit the web, netizens began sharing their views on social media; some of them have even sparked a meme fest of its dialogues. While we await the release of the most-anticipated film, here’s how much its cheapest ticket will cost you.

Yesterday, we brought you the prices of Ranbir Kapoor starrer which are as staggering as Rs 2200. As per the ticket booking app, the film’s tickets are touching the sky in Metro Politian cities like Mumbai and Delhi. While its shooting prices have raised many eyebrows, let us tell you that the makers have also made it affordable to people in small regions. Scroll down for details.

Animal, which is touted to be one of the longest Indian films in Bollywood, is affordable at certain locations at affordable prices. The lowest ticket prices for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is at just Rs 63.74 at places like Cinepolis, BSR Mall, INOX National: Arcot Road, INOX: Chennai Citi Centre and others. On the other hand, a few theatres in Kolkata have priced films at Rs 100, a little higher than Chennai, as per a report in Times News Now.

Speaking about Metro cities, Animal is being sold for just Rs 130 in Nalasopara (Mumbai) and for Rs 110 in Delhi NCR’s Faridabad. Meanwhile, in Bangalore, film ticket prices are as low as Rs 120.

Slated to hit the big screens on December 1, Animal will face a major box-office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Both films are expected to do well at the ticket window as they have already made a staggering collection with their advance bookings. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has already garnered over Rs 3 crore with its advance bookings.

In the latest update, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has accused Animal of having ‘several domestic abuse’ scenes. The film is 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds long and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

