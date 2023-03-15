Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur, where she will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi, has finally been wrapped and the excitement around the same is soaring high amongst fans. The actress along with her rest of the star cast are celebrating the wrap up of the film and have expressed their emotions.

Taking to social media, she dropped a picture of herself in the classic white-Indian wear, along with the lead star cast and the director of the film in frame. Getting emotional, she writes “Its a wrap for #sambahadur But I am so happy that I got to work with @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar and @sanyamalhotra_ again. @meghnagulzar you are such an incredible director and such an inspiration. Thank you for being so authentically you and your passion and clarity of what you want to make, made me want to work harder. Thank you. @vickykaushal09 dost, tum kitne ache actor ho!!!!

“How can you be so good! And so calm and also a acha aadmi. So glad that I got to work with you! @sanyamalhotra_ shishter, kya hi Bolna tumhaare baare main. Another film together. And another film where you’ll shine like you always do. Star @maharrshshah friend!!! Silent supporter thank you for existing. You still have to give me some books and I have to send you some,” wrote Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared a few pictures of herself along with the ensemble star cast of the film from the wrap-up party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Metro In Dino, the actress will be seen in Sam Bahadur along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. The film is all set to release on 1st December 2023. She will also be seen in Dhak Dhak.

