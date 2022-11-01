Meghna Gulzar had made the film Raazi based on the novel Calling Sehmat written by Navy officer Harinder Singh Sikka. However, the writer took a jibe at the filmmaker for violating the terms of their written agreement. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal along with others. The storyline of the film, the direction, and the actors’ performances were hugely appreciated.

For those who don’t know, this is not the first time that the writer Harinder said mean things about the director Meghna and her father Gulzar. Scroll below to find out what he revealed again about Raazi filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

In an interview with a YouTube media channel, The Alternate Media, Harinder Singh Sikka accused how Meghna and Gulzar treated him after stating she secured the job. Expressing his disappointment, he said, “Yeh mujhe uncle uncle keh ke, Meghna Gulzar, bewakoof bana gayi (They made a fool of me). That hurts. Uncle this, uncle that. When she was made the director, there was a contract signed between us. There was a written understanding given to Junglee Pictures, that only Meghna, only Alia (Bhatt)…”

Harinder Singh even stated that Meghna and Gulzar violated their terms and lied to him. He said, “Kis tarah ke yeh log legends hain? Kis tarah se woh mere se aakhein mila ke chal sakenge? Ek baar mile mujhe Taj hotel mein, aankhein jhuka li (What kind of legends are they? They cannot see eye-to-eye with me. I ran into them once at a hotel, they lowered their gaze).”

Further, in the same interview, Harinder Singh Sikka threatened Gulzar and Meghna that he has every document and text message on their agreement terms and revealed that if he ever exposes those on the internet the father-daughter duo might lose their respect and dignity. He shared his great disappointment over the violation of the terms.

What do you think is Harinder Sikka right about Meghna Gulzar and Gulzar or vice-versa? Let us know!

