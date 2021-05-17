Divyanka Tripathi has the mark of ‘Ishimaa’ embedded in our hearts to date. It was the Ekta Kapoor created Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that got her immense fame and recognition. Fans want her back in the titular role to date but the story has moved way ahead. So is the actress, who is looking forward to being a part of Bollywood. And she wants to begin with powerful filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar and others.

As most know, Divyanka is currently a part of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She would be competing with Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen amongst others to be titled as the action queen! But the good part is that she loves adventures and was ‘super excited to be amongst the reptiles.’

But Divyanka Tripathi does want to enter Bollywood someday. Asked about the same, the actress exclusively told us, “Yes, absolutely. I think that should be the next step, web series and then films. Wo jo film ka experience hai, 2 ghante me ek kahani ka hissa hona aur us ek kahani me itni gehri chaap chorna ki wo aapko zindagi bhar yaad reh jaye, wo kirdaar aur kahani bhi. Mai kuch waisa karna chahti hoon. (The fact that an experience of 2 hours in a film that you’re a part of, can lead the impact of a lifetime including that character and the story, I want to be a part of something like that!)

Divyanka Tripathi also confessed that she has received a lot of Bollywood offers. She continued, “I have faith in myself, I know I have the potential, I’m just waiting for the right opportunity. I get a lot of offers but I’m waiting for the right offer and the right time. Agar wo mil jaye toh… baat ban jaye!”

And wait, the Crime Patrol host already has a list of filmmakers she wants to work with.

“I’ve got a list of female filmmakers I would love to work with. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Gauri Shinde, Meghna Gulzar and Nandita Das. I’ve seen them work and I’ve admired it so much. When I was watching their movies, I felt ‘this is where I want to begin from.’ So I hope, someday I get to work with these powerful women of Bollywood,” Divyanka Tripathi signed off.

