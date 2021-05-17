Shaheer Sheikh Finally Reacts To Reports Of Expecting First Child With Ruchikaa Kapoor!

Shaheer Sheikh may be away from the TV screens for a while now, but fans dig in deep to find updates about him. Last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, the actor went onto marry the love of his life, Ruchikaa Kapoor amid the lockdown. While a grand celebration was scheduled for Summer 2021, there are already reports that the wifey is expecting! Read on for what the actor has to say about it.

Ever since their marriage, Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been major couple goals. The duo has been sharing pictures of themselves enjoying the serenity amidst the mountains. But that isn’t it, they have multiple times done so in matching attires.

Recently, reports suggested that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child. “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives,” a report by Times Of India suggested.

However, Shaheer Sheikh completely dodged the topic when asked about it. In a conversation with the publication, he said, “Let’s not talk about it. It is too early to comment.”

The actor in the conversation did open up about how his life has changed post marriage.

“We have entered a new phase of life. I am learning new things every day and taking up new responsibilities. I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic,” Shaheer Sheikh said.

Whenever the time is right, we wish Shaheer and Ruchikaa Kapoor all the best for their new phase in life!

