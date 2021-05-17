The Family Man 2: Did You Know? Samantha Akkineni Was The One Who Convinced Raj & DK To Sign Her For Manoj Bajpayee Starrer!

There has been a lot of content on OTT lately. But some shows grab a soft corner in our hearts. The same is the scenario with Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Created by Raj & DK, the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video and took the internet by storm. The second season is now on the cards and the buzz is sky-high. The upcoming season will witness South beauty Samantha Akkineni in a prominent role.

It was just yesterday that Raj & DK opened up about Samantha’s role in the series. They revealed it to be a bold one and described it as one of her best ones. As expected, fans went berserk and the excitement could be seen all over Twitter and other social media platforms.

Amidst all, did you know? It was Samantha Akkineni herself who convinced Raj & DK to sign her for The Family Man 2? That’s the latest revelation been made by the makers and it has surely come as a surprise to many. But guess what made them sure about the actress?

Raj & DK in a conversation with Let’s OTT shared, “In the second season, the story moves towards a region where we wanted a Tamil actor. We were debating about a bunch of actors, and then Samantha’s one call did it for me. It is because of the extreme conviction that she had; she was the one who convinced us that she could pull it off. I was trying to ask her whether she could actually do it, but she was very sure about it. If the actor shows it, we better take it.”

Well, it takes one hell of an actor to be that down to earth. Isn’t it?

