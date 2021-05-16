Ram Gopal Varma has always been vocal about his opinions, so does Kangana Ranaut. There was one instance where Kangana had made a disgusting remark like a ‘soft p*rn star’ on Urmila Matondkar. By such a remark, RGV was truly disturbed as he has always been a supporter of the Rangeela actress.

Recently, he opened up on Kangana’s verbal attack on Urmila Matondkar. For the unversed, it was last year when Kangana took a dig on Urmila. In a response, RGV had come forward to support Urmila and rather than making rude comments on Kangana, he tweeted how the Rangeela has shown versatility in her career.

Now, in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Gopal Varma has once again spoken on Kangana Ranaut vs Urmila Matondkar row. Also, he has put forth his opinion on the same.

Ram Gopal Varma said, “Yes, it bothers me, but what I am saying is that freedom of speech is fundamentally about that. If it doesn’t bother somebody, what is the point of speaking? When you say you need freedom of speech, it is only when it offends somebody. Now, I say a lot of things about a lot of people. I am sure they get bothered and offended. So, when I do that, I don’t have the right to talk about somebody else saying something about someone.”

The whole point of social media, I feel, is that people express opinions. Sometimes, they use language which could be very offensive, but that is the whole point of freedom of speech. If it doesn’t offend somebody, why do you need freedom? I would like to believe that it is in distaste and in the context of my personal feelings about Urmila, about her performance, about whatever she (Kangana Ranaut) said,” RGV added.

