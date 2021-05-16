Cinema forever has been described as an escape from reality. But not anymore. For that matter, it never was entirely about escapism. With time, the evolution of stories has led to the evolution in casting, and the faces now are more “he is one from us” than “look, he is a star”. And with this factor emerged Vicky Kaushal. The face that represents the common man, a face that stands out because of its relatability.

It may have taken Vicky a bit longer time to penetrate the scene, but it all seems worth the while with what the actor has brought to the table over years. Be it even the cameo in Bombay Velvet, or Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, the actor, has managed to make himself notice and made sure you don’t just pass him as just another actor.

In a career still in its sophomore stage, the actor has already claimed that he is here to stay. From a boyfriend to a hopeless one, to a caring husband, to a doting friend, to a ruthless police officer, his range is precious. Today as he celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look back and appreciate some of his best work.

DEEPAK (MASAAN)

If at all in this life, I ever begin talking about Vicky Kaushal without mentioning Masaan first, you have the right to slap me, and wake me up (it’s symbolic, don’t try to find my location just to slap me). Deepak is a boy battling various things in life. His position in the hierarchy, his status, his lifestyle, love and top of all identity. It takes a unique talent to be subtle, and only channel emotions as much that they hit at the right time in a debut film. Vicky does that successfully. Also, can “Sala Ye Dekh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Re,” have a replacement? Definitely not.

VICKY (MANMARZIYAAN)

Anurag Kashyap’s take on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was as brutal and raw as real lives are. Vicky Kaushal as Vicky was a hopeless lover, with no goal in life. He just loved a girl, and thought life would have its own trajectory, even if you don’t grind to shape it well. Joining forces with Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky let his eyes do the talking here and was unbelievable. Watch the attached scene for the best scene.

KAMLI (SANJU)

Vicky Kaushal proved one does not only has to be the hero to make people fall in love with them. He played Kamli, Sanju’s friend. Not only love, affection and bond, he managed to bring the feeling of vulnerability, heartbreak and longing in the character. There is no way you will ever forget his and Ranbir’s chemistry and that last scene!

IQBAL SYED (RAAZI)

His role in Raazi would have been smaller compared to rest all, but he broke one of the biggest stereotypes that Bollywood had set over years. Playing a Pakistani army officer Iqbal Syed, he played him with innocence and calm. Contradictory to the downright villains, we shape calling them men from another side of the border. Kudos to writer Bhavani Iyer, director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky for creating this gem of a character.

RAGHAV SINGH (RAMAN RAGHAV 2.0)

I purposely placed these two together. So you could see the range this man is capable of enacting. Raghav Singh was a police officer doomed by his own wrongdoings. Emotions weren’t his cup of tea; he just knew business, even when he is intimate with a girl who loves him. And isn’t it a task to shine in a frame that already has Nawazuddin Siddiqui at an initial stage in your career? Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 is a must-watch.

