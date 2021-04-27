Abhishek Bachchan comes from one of the most influential families of Bollywood, superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. Even though the actor has delivered several hits, he still becomes an easy target for trollers.

However, Abhishek never takes the negativity to his heart and give the trollers the taste of their own medicine. He is well-known for his sense of humour but once even he lost his calm when a user involved his daughter Aaradhya to troll him.

Back in 2015, a random troll tweeted a meme intending to make fun of Abhishek Bachchan’s choice in movies. The user made the mistake of including a picture of his daughter Aaradhya in the tweet. The meme poked fun at how the actor’s daughter would not like watching Drona and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and would wonder why Aishwarya Rai married him.

Sharing the meme, the user tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But little did he expect that the Manmarziyaan actor would reply back. The actor replied, “@Mayankaryan084 you feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of.”

However, it seems the user didn’t seem to get the point. He continued replying to the star, “@juniorbachchan yes I feel like the top of the world. Best thing I did in my life to stop watching your movie. Thank you sir Smiling face with smiling eyes”.

Abhishek Bachchan promptly shut him up with an epic response. He wrote, “@Mayankaryan084 to stop? That means you used to watch them. Thanks for the money.” He further went on to tell the troll what is appropriate and what is not. He even categorically mentioned that bringing his daughter while making fun of him, is certainly not.

@Mayankaryan084 to stop? That means you used to watch them. Thanks for the money. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2015

“@Mayankaryan084 don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool,” the actor tweeted.

@Mayankaryan084 don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2015

Later, however, the user apologized for his insensitive joke and deleted the tweet.

