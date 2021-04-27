Himesh Reshammiya is one of the biggest names in the music industry. He is well-known for singing and composing songs for films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Phir Hera Pheri and many more. He is also the recipient of many prestigious awards for his songs.

Advertisement

While he is one of the versatile artists in Bollywood, he once made a controversial statement on the late R.D. Burman’s singing style. His statement had irked legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

As reported by Times of India, Himesh Reshammiya had made an accusation on RD Burman of singing nasally. But Asha Bhosle got offended by his comment and retorted, “If anyone says Burman-Saab sang through his nose, he should be slapped.”

News agency IANS reported that the singer-actor was baffled by his statement creating controversy. He said, “I don’t know what has hit me. It was never my intention to insult Pancham-da (Burman). How can I, when I’ve grown up learning music composition from Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Pancham-da?”

Himesh Reshammiya added, “During an event, I was asked about my 36 hits in two years, and how did I answer charges of singing through my nose. To this, I responded by saying Mukesh-saab, Pancham-da and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan-saab were never accused of singing nasally.”

“I only wanted to prove a point. Now, I realise I made a mistake. I should’ve never brought in the names of these greats in my argument. It was a mistake,” Reshammiya then said.

Apologizing for his comments on RD Burman, Himesh also said, “I respect and admire Lata-ji (Lata Mangeshkar) and Asha-ji. To me, they’re the pillars of the music industry. If I’ve unintentionally hurt Asha-ji, I want to apologise profusely. My upbringing won’t permit me to offend people who are far more distinguished and senior than I can ever be.”

Must Read: Shivangi Joshi Grooving To Hum Aapke Hai Koun Track Alongside Mohsin Khan Is A Treat To Witness, Watch



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube