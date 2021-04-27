In February, we brought you the news that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi were all set to collaborate with director Sriram Raghavan for his next Merry Christmas. This 90-minute edge of the seat thriller was reportedly set to go on floors in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in their plans. And now, we have an update about the film.

A media report revealed the date the film is likely to begin production and where all will the schedules take place. Scroll down and have a look at the details.

A source close to the production of Merry Christmas told Pinkvilla that the film’s shooting could not begin in April since Katrina Kaif was tested positive with COVID-19. Talking about when the film – also starring Vijay Sethupathi will go on floors, the insider said it would be by mid-May.

Talking about Merry Christmas, the source told the above-mentioned portal, “All the ground work and pre-production is completed and the team now awaited a go ahead from the government to start their shoot. The film will kick off around May 15, in Mumbai with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.”

Adding further, the insider said, “Most of the film will be shot in the city, followed by brief schedules in Pune and Goa.” Further stating that the film will be shot over the next four months, the source revealed that Katrina Kaif would be juggling the shoots of Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s packed calendar, the birdie said, “She will wrap up both the films by the month of September and then commence shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film, Super Soldier.”

Conforming the shooting schedule of Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film’s producers, Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray told the same portal, “Yes, we plan to start shooting from Mid-May to September. We start with Mumbai and follow it up with Goa and Pune towards the end.”

