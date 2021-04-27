As the second wave of coronavirus pandemic continues to create havoc in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing information about oxygen cylinders, beds by sharing a list of leads on Instagram. Rhea Chakraborty has extended a helping hand to assist those in need.

Advertisement

The actress went tough phase ever since she was accused of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was caught up in the investigation around the late actor’s death and even spent weeks in jail. In spite of all this, she continues to find positivity.

Rhea Chakraborty took to social media shared a picture of the Hanuman Chalisa held in her hand. On the occassion of Hanuman Jayanti, the actress offered a prayer for power and strength to ‘withstand this misery’. Sharing a picture of Hanuman Chalisa, she wrote, “Give us the power to fight this storm , Give us the strength to withstand this misery Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali.” Take a look at the picture below:

The Chehre star had previously urged her fans to stay united during the crisis. The actress took to her Instagram stories to praise our COVID warriors. Her post was captioned, ””Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe, be kind… United we stand… Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

A few days ago, Rhea Chakraborty shared some information about COVID-19 resources in her story. She then also said that she is willing to help anyone who needs assistance amid the coronavirus crisis. The Jalebi actress wrote, ”Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can. small help or big help, help is help. Dm me if I can help in any way, will try my best. Take care, be kind. Love and strength, Rhea.”

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Prized Possessions: Audi Q7 To Luxurious Bags & More – 3 Most Expensive Buys!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube