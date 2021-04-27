Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently took to social media to question Serum Institute India on the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 600. But his tweet was not well received by a certain section on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Farhan tweeted pointing the difference and questioned why won’t the states and centre get it at the same rate. He wrote, “After saying that you were making a profit even at 150/vaccine, we will now be asked to pay the most of any country for it. Please explain why @SerumInstIndia’” Take a look at the tweet below:

After saying that you were making profit even at 150/vaccine, we will now be asked to pay the most of any country for it. Please explain why @SerumInstIndia pic.twitter.com/ozFXXlHIDG — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 24, 2021

Farhan Akhtar on Monday shared a piece of news on Twitter about the centre asking Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of COVID vaccines as India is about to inoculate people above 18 years. Celebrating the move, the filmmaker addressing trolls wrote, “Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asked to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands!”

Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands!! https://t.co/k47Kih91UJ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 26, 2021

A user then responded to the tweet and wrote, “Tere liye hi kar rahe warna Corona failayega” followed by a crying emoji. Farhan Akhtar then came up with a savage reply as he wrote, “Address de tera.. Naya joke book bhejta hoon. #socialservice”

😴 .. Address de tera.. Naya joke book bhejta hoon. #socialservice 😇 https://t.co/doT6OlSNVT — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 27, 2021

Farhan Akhtar too is doing his best to spread the word about COVID-19. He has been sharing relevant and important messages who are in desperate need in the country. Recently, the actor/filmmaker shared a list of the centres where they are providing vaccines along with the types of vaccines that are available with them.

What do you think about Farhan Akhtar’s reply to trolls? Let us know in the comments.

