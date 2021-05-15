The opening day game of box office is all about star power. Bigger and loyal fan clubs equals bigger openings. But one biggest drawback of star power is that after a huge start, the movie falls miserably on day 2 if word-of-mouth is negative. And we have witnessed the same thing about all big Bollywood stars except, one and only, Salman Khan.

Salman is the one who breaks this general box office law of witnessing a drop on day 2, all thanks to his loyal fans. Salman is a polarizing figure on social media. Be it his controversial past or ‘i don’t give a f*ck’ attitude, the actor has haters in plenty. But that doesn’t stop him from making and breaking records.

To explain how loyal his fan club is, we have gone through the day 1 and day 2 numbers of Salman Khan’s worst-rated movies in recent times. The list includes Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3 and Radhe. Generally, a bad movie falls on day 2, but in Salman’s case, the thing is different.

Staring from Tubelight, the Kabir Khan directorial was panned by all due to its boring content. However, despite brutal trolling right on day 1, the film was steady with slight growth by making 21.17 crores compared to 21.15 crores’ opening. In terms of Race 3, Salman’s magic was clearly visible. Race 3 opened to a good start of 29.17 crores. The film saw the worst reviews from all around. But guess what, it saw a monstrous growth on day 2 by amassing 38.14 crores. Salman’s last theatrical release Dabangg 3 too met a negative reception. However, it made 24.75 crores when compared to day 1’s 24.50 crores.

The latest example is of Radhe, which too is witnessing excessive trolling and negativity. But all thanks to Salman Khan’s loyal fans, the film has shown a jump on day 2. It has made 65 lakhs approx compared to 44 lakhs of day 1 (Australia and New Zealand).

