Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most sought after couples across the globe now. While the Bajirao Mastani actor has been in the headlines for her PDA with her husband, there was a time when she wasn’t married and spoke about how her family is looking for suitable matches for her. And can you believe, one of them was Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina?

Yes, that’s is true. And it isn’t us speculating that, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas herself had confirmed the same in an old interview. This was the time when Mohit Raina was introduced to the world as Mahadev in now off-air channel Life Ok. The show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev was a big hit and the actor was highly acclaimed for his performance as the god. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update, and also what Priyanka and Mohit both had to say.

As per Indiatimes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an old interview spoke about her family wanting her to get married to Mohit Raina. The reason was that her family was fond of Mohit and his performance in his show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. They loved his performance and how gentle he seemed in his real life. She even said the family was looking at him as a prospective groom for Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, her family believed that Mohit Raina was, “well-behaved, honest, young man who is also an exceptionally good actor”. This news had later reached Mohit as well. He was taken aback and was happy to know the same. He said he respects the actor a lot. Mohit said he would meet Priyanka as the man of her dreams in another life.

