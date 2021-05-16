Ram Gopal Varma is one who has the ability to shock you with his direct digs at some big guns, be it from Bollywood or politics. At present, the filmmaker is busy with his sarcasm on the central government, but his feud with Karan Johar was a thing in the past. He recently opened up about how is his relationship with KJo. His answers are as usual, rocking and straightforward.

In a recent chat, RGV says that he has no issues with anyone in Bollywood, including Karan Johar. In fact, he even spoke about one incident when he helped KJo with his film title, and in return, the My Name Is Khan director thanked him.

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Gopal Varma said, “I basically have no issues with anybody including Karan Johar. Because I don’t give anybody that much of a thing to love or hate me, it’s cordial. In fact, recently, when he made the film Bhoot Returns, he asked me for the title, I immediately gave it and he thanked me over Twitter. So I don’t have an issue with anybody.”

The heat between the duo was first witnessed in 2013 when Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, “If someone takes off from Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the year’ and makes ‘Teacher of the Year’, it will become the ‘Disaster of the Year’.” In return, KJo had replied, “‘Disaster of the Year’ is your territory Ramu…no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there.”

Post Student Of The Year row, the duo has been indulged in several online feuds, but thankfully, it’s all good on a personal level.

